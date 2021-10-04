Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Curbstone Financial Management grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 32,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 2,207,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,578,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 202,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 112,228 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.