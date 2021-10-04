Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. 496,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Snam has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.