Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $449,580.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,750.00.

SNAP stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.23. 18,080,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,108,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

