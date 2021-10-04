Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

ADDYY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.61. 117,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. adidas has a 1-year low of $147.88 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

