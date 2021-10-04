Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Increased to €35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.33. 124,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

