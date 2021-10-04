Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SDXAY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDXAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

