Softcat (LON:SCT) Trading Down 2.2%

Softcat plc (LON:SCT)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,957 ($25.57) and last traded at GBX 1,964 ($25.66). 324,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 314,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,008 ($26.23).

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Softcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,083.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,913.39. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 44.04.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

