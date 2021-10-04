Sologenic (SOLO) Market Cap Tops $151.45 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Sologenic has a total market cap of $151.45 million and approximately $310,552.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00099005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00139976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.82 or 0.99942338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.91 or 0.06902708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,990,238 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

