Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Reaches $0.83

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001682 BTC on exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00063757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00108988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00146912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,307.02 or 1.00264665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.03 or 0.06848809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,582,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

