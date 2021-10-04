Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 2,216 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF makes up 1.3% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX traded down $4.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.66. 3,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,981. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $120.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.19.

