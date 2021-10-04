Solstein Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,077 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $312.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,410. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $359.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.44 and a 200-day moving average of $275.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

