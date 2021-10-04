Solstein Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. MP Materials comprises approximately 2.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

