Solstein Capital LLC Increases Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. BP makes up about 2.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BP by 3,802.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 226,712 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 316.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in BP by 13.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 727,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,757,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.