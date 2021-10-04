Solstein Capital LLC Sells 392 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up 1.8% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $166,485,581 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $16.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.56. 127,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.87 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.80 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.