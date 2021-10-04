Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Up 4.6%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $55.40. Approximately 4,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 305,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.55.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 105.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 51.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

