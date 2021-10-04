South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

