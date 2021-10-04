South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.