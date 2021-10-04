South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $21.85. South Jersey Industries shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 7,039 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 462.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

