South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.87.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in South State during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in South State during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in South State during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07. South State has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South State will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.