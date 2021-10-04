Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

NYSE LUV opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

