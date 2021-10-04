SparkPoint Fuel Price Reaches $0.0611 on Top Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.73 million and $510,989.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00063310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00140154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,935.95 or 1.00085654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.06 or 0.06910981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

