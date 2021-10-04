Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.98 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 43% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.93 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00063310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00140154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,935.95 or 1.00085654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.06 or 0.06910981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 84,996,745 coins and its circulating supply is 84,296,299 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

