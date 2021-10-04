SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 1.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,634,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,597. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $30.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

