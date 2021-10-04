SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,803,000 after buying an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after buying an additional 252,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $72.01 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

