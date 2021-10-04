SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Lessened by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,605,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.25 on Monday, hitting $485.41. 113,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.74. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $336.60 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.