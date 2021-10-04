Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

