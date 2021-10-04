Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPPI. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

SPPI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,141. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after acquiring an additional 352,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 297,174 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

