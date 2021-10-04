Spore Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Spore has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $34,520.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spore has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.46 or 0.08517937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00053839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00283572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00113624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About Spore

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

