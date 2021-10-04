Sportcash One (SCONEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $33,152.00

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Sportcash One has a market cap of $390,352.64 and approximately $33,152.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00101626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00140623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,631.08 or 0.99865037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.04 or 0.07034290 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Sportcash One Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars.

