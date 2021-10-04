Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Up 52.7% in September

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $17.70. 14,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.10. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

