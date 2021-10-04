Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

SII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE SII traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.25. 6,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. Sprott has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 304,487 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

