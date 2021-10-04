Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,176,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605,495 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.12% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $100,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 874,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 702,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 344,335 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 332,937 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 332,802 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.