Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $14.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.73. The stock had a trading volume of 556,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.15 and a beta of 1.07.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
