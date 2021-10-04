Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $14.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.73. The stock had a trading volume of 556,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

