SPX Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SPX in a research note issued on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SPX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPX by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SPX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,279,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SPX by 111,472.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SPX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

