Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.78.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of SQ stock opened at $239.29 on Monday. Square has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average is $242.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.
In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,894 shares of company stock valued at $123,526,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
