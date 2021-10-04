Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Square by 1,693.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Square by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,894 shares of company stock valued at $123,526,768 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.78.

Square stock opened at $239.29 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average is $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.91, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

