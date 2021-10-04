SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Down 3.3%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 41,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

