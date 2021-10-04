SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSPPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.59.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

