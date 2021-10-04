STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

STAG opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

