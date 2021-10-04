StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

SZLSF opened at $0.29 on Monday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.33.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.