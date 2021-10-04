StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Update

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

SZLSF opened at $0.29 on Monday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.33.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

