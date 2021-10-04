StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Price Up 21.3% This Week

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. StakeCubeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $38,804.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.63 or 0.08533463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00274368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00113565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Profile

StakeCubeCoin (CRYPTO:SCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 9,433,034 coins and its circulating supply is 8,560,228 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official website is stakecube.net . StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

