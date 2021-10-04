StakerDAO (STKR) Price Hits $0.0644 on Major Exchanges

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. StakerDAO has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $233.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakerDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00064853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00101696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00140377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,668.37 or 1.00097111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.18 or 0.07005518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About StakerDAO

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using US dollars.

