Stakinglab (LABX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $386.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00021585 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 564.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001534 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

