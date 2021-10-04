Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.87% from the company’s current price.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 592.71 ($7.74).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 431.90 ($5.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 445.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 471.48.

In related news, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Insiders have purchased a total of 121,500 shares of company stock worth $53,088,000 in the last ninety days.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.