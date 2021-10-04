Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Trading Up 16.4%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL) were up 16.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 1,408,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 20.26. The firm has a market cap of C$975.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.33.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.