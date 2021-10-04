Standard Protocol Trading 32.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $439,556.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00063731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00108553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00146549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.67 or 0.99889310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.53 or 0.06914471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

