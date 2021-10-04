Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) dropped 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 23,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,712,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

