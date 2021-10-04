State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,886 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,093,000 after acquiring an additional 961,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,681,000 after acquiring an additional 526,435 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

