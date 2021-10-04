State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.29% of HealthEquity worth $19,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,677.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.