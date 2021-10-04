State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,479 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $71.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

